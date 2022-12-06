 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catalina Foothills rolls like thunder over Sierra Vista Buena 77-37

Catalina Foothills' offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 77-37 win over Sierra Vista Buena in Arizona girls basketball on December 6.

Last season, Catalina Foothills and Sierra Vista Buena faced off on February 15, 2022 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Sierra Vista Buena squared off with Tucson Rincon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News