Catalina Foothills survives for narrow win over Nogales 56-47

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Catalina Foothills didn't mind, dispatching Nogales 56-47 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Catalina Foothills and Nogales faced off on February 4, 2022 at Catalina Foothills High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Catalina Foothills faced off against Nogales and Catalina Foothills took on Nogales on December 29 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.
