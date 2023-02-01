 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catalina Foothills takes a toll on Tucson Ironwood Ridge 65-53

Playing with a winning hand, Catalina Foothills trumped Tucson Ironwood Ridge 65-53 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 1.

Last season, Catalina Foothills and Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared off with January 6, 2022 at Catalina Foothills High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Catalina Foothills faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge . Click here for a recap. Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Mountain View on January 26 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For results, click here.

