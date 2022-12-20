Chandler Hamilton hustles by Tucson Flowing Wells 53-43

Chandler Hamilton turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 53-43 win over Tucson Flowing Wells in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Recently on December 14, Tucson Flowing Wells squared off with Sahuarita Walden Grove in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
