Chandler Lincoln finds its footing in sprinting past Tucson Tanque Verde 32-7

Chandler Lincoln's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Tanque Verde during a 32-7 blowout at Tucson Tanque Verde High on December 29 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 19, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Chandler Lincoln took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 17 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. Click here for a recap
