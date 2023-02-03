Tucson Mountain View posted a narrow 38-33 win over Tucson Marana on February 3 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Marana squared off with December 14, 2021 at Tucson Mountain View High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 26, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge . For results, click here. Tucson Marana took on Tucson on January 26 at Tucson High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.