Close Encounter: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet nips Safford 48-45

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet survived Safford in a 48-45 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 27 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Safford and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet squared off with February 11, 2022 at Safford High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Santa Rita and Safford took on Tucson Catalina on January 21 at Safford High School. For a full recap, click here.

