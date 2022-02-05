Close Encounter: Tucson Palo Verde Magnet nips Tucson San Miguel 12-7

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet nabbed it to nudge past Tucson San Miguel 12-7 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson San Miguel faced off against Miami and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Rio Rico on January 31 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
