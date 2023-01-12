Convincing fashion: Tucson Ironwood Ridge handles Sierra Vista Buena 62-41

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Tucson Ironwood Ridge put away Sierra Vista Buena 62-41 at Sierra Vista Buena High on January 12 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Vail Cienega on January 4 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. Click here for a recap.
