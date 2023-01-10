Convincing fashion: Tucson Mountain View handles Tucson Desert View 50-11

Tucson Mountain View showed no mercy to Tucson Desert View, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 50-11 victory in Arizona girls basketball on January 10.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.