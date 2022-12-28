Convincing fashion: Tucson Rincon handles Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 37-17

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Tucson Rincon turned out the lights on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 37-17 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 28.
The last time Tucson Rincon and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 54-14 game on December 28, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 22, Tucson Rincon squared off with Nogales in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
