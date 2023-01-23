Douglas escapes close call with Sahuarita 50-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Douglas nabbed it to nudge past Sahuarita 50-47 in Arizona girls basketball on January 23.
Last season, Sahuarita and Douglas squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sahuarita High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Douglas faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita took on Rio Rico on January 17 at Sahuarita High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.