Douglas overpowers Tucson Empire in thorough beating 66-32

Douglas' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tucson Empire 66-32 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Catalina and Douglas took on Sahuarita on January 27 at Douglas High School. For a full recap, click here.
