Douglas produces precision performance against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 64-29

Douglas stomped on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 64-29 on December 2 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Douglas and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet squared off with December 16, 2021 at Douglas High School last season. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.