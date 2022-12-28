Douglas proves to be too much for Vail Cienega 55-42

No quarter was granted as Douglas blunted Vail Cienega's plans 55-42 on December 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita and Vail Cienega took on Ganado on December 17 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
