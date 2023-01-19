Douglas shuts off the power on Tucson Amphitheater 68-46

Douglas played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tucson Amphitheater during a 68-46 beating at Tucson Amphitheater High on January 19 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Douglas faced off on February 4, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Safford and Douglas took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 9 at Douglas High School. For a full recap, click here.
