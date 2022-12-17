Douglas thwarts Sahuarita's quest 64-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Douglas spurred past Sahuarita 64-48 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Last season, Sahuarita and Douglas squared off with February 1, 2022 at Sahuarita High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Douglas took on Tucson Catalina on December 6 at Douglas High School. Click here for a recap
