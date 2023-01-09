Douglas triggers avalanche over Sahuarita Walden Grove 72-18

Douglas gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Sahuarita Walden Grove 72-18 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Last season, Douglas and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 25, 2022 at Douglas High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 3, Douglas squared off with Tucson Amphitheater in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
