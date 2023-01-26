Douglas unloads on Sahuarita Walden Grove 66-33

Douglas' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sahuarita Walden Grove during a 66-33 blowout on January 26 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Douglas and Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with January 25, 2022 at Douglas High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Sahuarita and Douglas took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 19 at Tucson Amphitheater High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.