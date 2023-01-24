Elfrida Valley Union overpowers Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in thorough fashion 40-9

Elfrida Valley Union's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 40-9 at Tucson Arizona School For The Deaf & Blind on January 24 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.