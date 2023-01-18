 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flexing muscle: Catalina Foothills tightens grip on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 61-20

Catalina Foothills showed top form to dominate Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro during a 61-20 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 18.

The last time Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro played in a 68-43 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Catalina Foothills took on Nogales on January 13 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.

