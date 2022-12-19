 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Flexing muscle: Las Vegas Centennial tightens grip on Tucson Flowing Wells 79-23

Las Vegas Centennial offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Flowing Wells during this 79-23 victory on December 19 in Nevada girls high school basketball.

Recently on December 14, Tucson Flowing Wells squared off with Sahuarita Walden Grove in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News