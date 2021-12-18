Fresno Clovis West tops Tucson Salpointe Catholic 59-49

No quarter was granted as Fresno Clovis West blunted Tucson Salpointe Catholic's plans 59-49 for a California girls basketball victory on December 18.

The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over the Golden Eagles at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-26 at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring 33-19 to finish the game in style.

