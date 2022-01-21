Gilbert Arete Prep imposes its will on Tucson Desert Christian 51-14

Gilbert Arete Prep rolled past Tucson Desert Christian for a comfortable 51-14 victory on January 21 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 14 , Tucson Desert Christian squared up on Gilbert Leading Edge in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Chargers' shooting stomped on to a 28-8 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
