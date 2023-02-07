Gilbert Mesquite tipped and eventually toppled Tucson Sunnyside 47-37 on February 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Recently on February 2, Tucson Sunnyside squared off with Tucson in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.