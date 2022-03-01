 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodyear Millennium rides the rough off Tucson Flowing Wells 46-28

Playing with a winning hand, Goodyear Millennium trumped Tucson Flowing Wells 46-28 in Arizona girls basketball action on March 1.

The first quarter gave Goodyear Millennium a 10-5 lead over Tucson Flowing Wells.

Goodyear Millennium opened a thin 25-15 gap over Tucson Flowing Wells at halftime.

Goodyear Millennium struck to a 30-15 bulge over Tucson Flowing Wells as the fourth quarter began.

