Nogales didn't flinch, finally repelling Vail Cienega 45-43 on February 2 in Arizona girls high school basketball.

Last season, Vail Cienega and Nogales squared off with January 20, 2022 at Vail Cienega High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Vail Cienega faced off against Sierra Vista Buena . Click here for a recap. Nogales took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 27 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For results, click here.