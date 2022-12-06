Just a bit better: Tucson Ironwood Ridge slips past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 30-25

Tucson Ironwood Ridge topped Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 30-25 in a tough tilt in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions took a 15-13 lead over the Nighthawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian had a 22-21 edge on Tucson Ironwood Ridge at the beginning of the final quarter.

A 9-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Nighthawks' defeat of the Lions.