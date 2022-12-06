Just a bit better: Tucson Ironwood Ridge slips past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 30-25

Tucson Ironwood Ridge topped Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 30-25 in a tough tilt in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian, as it began with a 9-6 edge over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the end of the first quarter.
The Lions took a 15-13 lead over the Nighthawks heading to the halftime locker room.
Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian had a 22-21 edge on Tucson Ironwood Ridge at the beginning of the final quarter.
A 9-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Nighthawks' defeat of the Lions.
In recent action on November 30, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Waddell Canyon View and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Nogales on December 1 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.