Just a bit better: Vail Cienega slips past Tucson Sunnyside 45-43

With little to no wiggle room, Vail Cienega nosed past Tucson Sunnyside 45-43 in Arizona girls basketball action on December 1.

Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Vail Cienega squared off with February 1, 2022 at Tucson Sunnyside High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

