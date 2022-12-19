Kearny Ray blitzes Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in dominating victory 62-4

Kearny Ray turned in a thorough domination of Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 62-4 in Arizona girls basketball on December 19.
Last season, Kearny Ray and Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with December 14, 2021 at Kearny Ray High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Kearny Ray faced off against Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind and Kearny Ray took on Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind on December 13 at Kearny Ray High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
