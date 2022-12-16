Kearny Ray dodges a bullet in win over Tucson Catalina 48-46

Kearny Ray posted a narrow 48-46 win over Tucson Catalina in Arizona girls basketball on December 16.
Recently on December 6, Tucson Catalina squared off with Douglas in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.