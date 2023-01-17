 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearny Ray rains down on Tucson The Gregory 36-22

Kearny Ray stretched out and finally snapped Tucson The Gregory to earn a 36-22 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 17.

Recently on January 12, Tucson The Gregory squared off with San Manuel in a basketball game. For results, click here.

