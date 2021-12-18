 Skip to main content
Lakeside Blue Ridge buries Tucson San Miguel under avalanche of points 68-12

Lakeside Blue Ridge painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson San Miguel's defense for a 68-12 win during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 7 , Tucson San Miguel squared up on Patagonia Union in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

