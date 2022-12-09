 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Many Farms sinks Sahuarita Walden Grove with solid showing 66-48

Many Farms tipped and eventually toppled Sahuarita Walden Grove 66-48 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.

Recently on December 2, Sahuarita Walden Grove squared off with Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in a basketball game. For more, click here.

