 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Martin Westview squeezes past Tucson Salpointe Catholic 64-62

Martin Westview squeezes past Tucson Salpointe Catholic 64-62

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Martin Westview wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-62 over Tucson Salpointe Catholic for a Tennessee girls basketball victory on December 22.

Recently on December 18 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Fresno Clovis West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd says Arizona Wildcats will 'really learn from' Tennessee experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News