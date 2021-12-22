Martin Westview squeezes past Tucson Salpointe Catholic 64-62

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Martin Westview wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 64-62 over Tucson Salpointe Catholic for a Tennessee girls basketball victory on December 22.
Recently on December 18 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Fresno Clovis West in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!