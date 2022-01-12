Mesa finds small margin for win in tilt with Tucson 46-43

Mesa edged Tucson in a close 46-43 encounter in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 12.

The Jackrabbits' shooting jumped to a 23-14 lead over the Badgers at the half.

The Jackrabbits' edge showed as they carried a 36-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits fended off the Badgers' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.