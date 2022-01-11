Miami tenderizes Tucson San Miguel 109-17

Miami didn't tinker around with Tucson San Miguel. A 109-17 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 11.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson San Miguel faced off against San Carlos and Miami took on Tucson St Augustine Catholic on January 6 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!