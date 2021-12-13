Nerve-racking affair ends with Casa Grande Vista Grande on top of Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-40

Casa Grande Vista Grande broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-40 in Arizona girls basketball action on December 13.
In recent action on December 3, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Rio Rico and Casa Grande Vista Grande took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on November 30 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!