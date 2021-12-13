 Skip to main content
Nerve-racking affair ends with Casa Grande Vista Grande on top of Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-40

Nerve-racking affair ends with Casa Grande Vista Grande on top of Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-40

Casa Grande Vista Grande broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Tucson Pueblo Magnet 48-40 in Arizona girls basketball action on December 13.

In recent action on December 3, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Rio Rico and Casa Grande Vista Grande took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on November 30 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

