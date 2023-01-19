Never a doubt: Nogales breezes past Tucson Cholla 58-19

Nogales' river of points eventually washed away Tucson Cholla in a 58-19 cavalcade on January 19 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Cholla faced off against Tucson Rincon and Nogales took on Catalina Foothills on January 13 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…