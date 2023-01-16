Never a doubt: Sahuarita breezes past Tucson Amphitheater 55-30

Tucson Amphitheater got no credit and no consideration from Sahuarita, which slammed the door 55-30 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Tucson Amphitheater and Sahuarita squared off with January 25, 2022 at Tucson Amphitheater High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Amphitheater took on Rio Rico on January 9 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
