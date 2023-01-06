Never a doubt: Tucson Flowing Wells breezes past Tucson Marana 70-20

Tucson Flowing Wells painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson Marana's defense for a 70-20 win on January 6 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
