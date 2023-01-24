 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Never a doubt: Tucson Rincon breezes past Tucson Marana 60-37

Tucson Rincon stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-37 win over Tucson Marana for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 24.

The last time Tucson Marana and Tucson Rincon played in a 46-36 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 19, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sunnyside on January 19 at Tucson Marana High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News