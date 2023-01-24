Never a doubt: Tucson Rincon breezes past Tucson Marana 60-37

Tucson Rincon stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 60-37 win over Tucson Marana for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 24.

