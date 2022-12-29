No pain, no gain: Tucson Sunnyside overcomes Douglas 50-36

Tucson Sunnyside put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Douglas in a 50-36 decision for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 29.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Douglas squared off with December 14, 2021 at Tucson Sunnyside High School last season.
In recent action on December 17, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita and Tucson Sunnyside took on Sahuarita on December 22 at Sahuarita High School.
