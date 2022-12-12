No quarter given: Tucson Ironwood Ridge puts down Tucson Marana 75-47

Tucson Ironwood Ridge's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Tucson Marana 75-47 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Marana played in a 47-26 game on January 27, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Marana took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 7 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For more, click here.
