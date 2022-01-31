 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Tucson Salpointe Catholic puts down Nogales 52-22

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Tucson Salpointe Catholic turned out the lights on Nogales 52-22 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Nogales faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Tucson Cholla on January 25 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

