No quarter given: Tucson Sunnyside puts down Sierra Vista Buena 61-30

Tucson Sunnyside showed top form to dominate Sierra Vista Buena during a 61-30 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Sunnyside played in a 57-50 game on January 24, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Sunnyside took on Catalina Foothills on December 29 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For results, click here.
