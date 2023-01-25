No quarter given: Tucson The Gregory puts down Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 39-17

Tucson The Gregory's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 39-17 on January 25 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 20, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind faced off against Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf and Tucson The Gregory took on Patagonia Union on January 20 at Patagonia Union High School. For results, click here.
