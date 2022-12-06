Nogales dominates Tucson Marana 54-27

Nogales put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Tucson Marana for a 54-27 victory in Arizona girls basketball action on December 6.
Last season, Nogales and Tucson Marana squared off with December 2, 2021 at Tucson Marana High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Nogales squared off with Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian in a basketball game. For more, click here.
