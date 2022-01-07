Nogales overwhelms Sahuarita Walden Grove 53-13

Nogales rolled past Sahuarita Walden Grove for a comfortable 53-13 victory at Nogales High on January 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sabino and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Casa Grande Union on December 29 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!