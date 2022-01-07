 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nogales overwhelms Sahuarita Walden Grove 53-13

Nogales overwhelms Sahuarita Walden Grove 53-13

Nogales rolled past Sahuarita Walden Grove for a comfortable 53-13 victory at Nogales High on January 7 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 29, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sabino and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Casa Grande Union on December 29 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News