Nogales proves to be too much for Tucson Ironwood Ridge 58-46

Tucson Ironwood Ridge was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Nogales prevailed 58-46 during this Arizona girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 4, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Vail Cienega and Nogales took on Catalina Foothills on December 29 at Nogales High School. Click here for a recap.
